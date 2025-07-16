Unity's networking solution (UNET) that we used in DEATHPIT was shutdown in July 2025, meaning that our online multiplayer is now sadly unavailable. Restoring it would require migrating the entire project over to a different networking solution, which is a large undertaking.

We are a small two-man indie team that finished active development of DEATHPIT way back in 2018, and we did not plan to continue supporting it... However, we feel passionately about keeping the game alive so have decided to do what it takes to get the online multiplayer up and running again! In the meantime you can still play multiplayer online with your friends if you choose the Play LAN and use a VPN like Hamachi.



With this announcement comes the first update we’ve done to DEATHPIT in 7 years, in which we’ve added the ability to choose your main weapon in the game setup lobby instead of having to in-game (a gripe we’ve long wanted to remedy). Indeed this may be the beginning of a new wave of updates for DEATHPIT as we are quite excited to dust off the old code base and see what improvements we can easily make, so watch this space!



V1.3.25 CHANGELOG:

- Online multiplayer lobby disabled while the project is converted to a new network solution.

- Local Area Network multiplayer is supported (usable online with a VPN).

- Players can now select a primary weapon when choosing characters in the lobby.

