 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19237772 Edited 16 July 2025 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
In the spirit of kaizen, today's update includes the following improvements:

  • Fixed a bug where the Shift+scroll hotkey did not work correctly on Mac when using an external mouse.
  • Clarified the rules for the ippatsu-dai variant of pachi-sol.
  • Made a small adjustment to the card dealing animation for pachi-sol.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2275491
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2275492
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2275493
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link