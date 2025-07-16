The Stream Avatar 3D Update

Hi everyone, we have an awesome update that adds some functionality into the app with some nice bug fixes and minor improvements.

Object Cloner Object

In this update, we introduce the "Object Cloner" which as the name suggests---clones objects! This can be used to duplicate objects in the scene, from rubber balls to avatars. What's cool is that this can be hooked up to chat commands or mix-it-up to get chat users into the scene as an alternative to the existing multiplayer feature!

On the node graph, you can "Tag" objects by passing in Text, this could be for naming things or if you want to dynamically add usernames to objects for chat commands

Launcher Updates

We updated the launcher similarly to the Object Cloner, enabling you to tag objects or have chat commands display usernames above launched objects.

Stream Avatar 3D Tutorial

Below is a quick overview on how to create a 3D version of Stream Avatars. We use MixItUp here, but other types of software should also work as well.