16 July 2025 Build 19237562 Edited 16 July 2025 – 01:06:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Thank you everyone for buying this silly game, so as a reward, I am asking for more money!
That's right, ultimate frolf chaos! has added microtransactions with the new frolfverse DLC!
This DLC provides new singleplayer content with Steam Leaderboard support, and completing that content unlocks skins to be used in multiplayer!

Here are the changes for everyone else
  • Removed pumpkin patch items from monsterville item queue
  • Added a fullscreen button to settings inspired by Word Play
  • Game Logs should now display in descending score order
  • Made the bullet worth more points


I hope everyone enjoys the update, and if there are any issues, just post in the community hub :)

Changed files in this update

