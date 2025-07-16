That's right, ultimate frolf chaos! has added microtransactions with the new frolfverse DLC!
This DLC provides new singleplayer content with Steam Leaderboard support, and completing that content unlocks skins to be used in multiplayer!
Here are the changes for everyone else
- Removed pumpkin patch items from monsterville item queue
- Added a fullscreen button to settings inspired by Word Play
- Game Logs should now display in descending score order
- Made the bullet worth more points
I hope everyone enjoys the update, and if there are any issues, just post in the community hub :)
Changed files in this update