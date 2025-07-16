Removed pumpkin patch items from monsterville item queue



Added a fullscreen button to settings inspired by Word Play



Game Logs should now display in descending score order



Made the bullet worth more points



Thank you everyone for buying this silly game, so as a reward, I am asking for more money!That's right, ultimate frolf chaos! has added microtransactions with the new frolfverse DLC!This DLC provides new singleplayer content with Steam Leaderboard support, and completing that content unlocks skins to be used in multiplayer!Here are the changes for everyone elseI hope everyone enjoys the update, and if there are any issues, just post in the community hub :)