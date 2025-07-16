🛠️ New Update!
🧑🍳 The waiter and janitor are here!
Using them is very simple:
- Reach level 3, then head to the in-game PC.
- In the "Employees" tab, you’ll be able to choose who to hire.
🧹 The janitor takes care of:
- Picking up trash bags and loading them onto the boat.
- Emptying beach trash bins.
- Cleaning towels, sunbeds, bungalows, and tents.
🍽️ The waiter collects payments from guests for:
- Activities.
- The restaurant.
- The souvenir shop.
➕ Useful info:
- Each employee has a hiring cost and a daily salary. Make sure to manage your budget!
- As your resort gains notoriety, you'll be able to hire more staff.
- To dismiss an employee: walk up to them and press F.
- If you forget to pay them, they won’t work!
We hope these new employees will make your life easier.
The next two are already in the works: the cook and the forager.
Also in this update:
🏆 50+ Steam Achievements!We know many of you were waiting for them!
Some achievements are simple, others a bit longer, but none of them require grinding.
We wanted achievements that you could unlock naturally as you play.
🔊 Complete Sound OverhaulSome of you playing on speakers reported the volume was too low.
We’ve remastered all the audio for a better result.
👉 Let us know your thoughts after this update!
🍽️ New Eating AnimationGuests seemed a bit bored while eating...
We added an extra animation to make the moment feel more lively!
🧍♂️ New Button to Remove Stuck GuestsIt shouldn't happen, but sometimes… a guest gets stuck.
You’ll now find a button in the menu to remove them if needed.
Of course, we’re actively working so you never have to use it.
🎮 Option: Invert Y-Axis for the CameraSome players with motion sickness requested it:
The option is now available in the settings.
Feel free to suggest other accessibility options!
📚 New Help SectionA new help section on farming has been added:
How to plant trees 🌳
🐞 Bug Fixes
Here are the bugs fixed in this version:
- Guests could get stuck chasing a beach ball — they now give up after 20 seconds.
- Beach balls now bounce properly on trampolines without getting stuck.
- Mango tree positions were not saved correctly.
- Reversed trash bins could block guests leaving tables — now fixed.
- Check their orientation if you're unsure.
- It was possible to overwrite an existing save with the same name.
- Flower seeds didn’t work — now fixed.
- An "invisible wall" bug when using the mixer for cocoa paste has been fixed.
- The yellow tutorial window translated “Hide to show” instead of “H to show”.
- Clearer indication of the end of Act 2.
- The text for exiting the jetski was cut off.
- Visual overhaul of the bottom-right UI (held item description).
- Workshop UI: ingredients no longer overlap with recipes.
- Shell powder, chocolate, and cocoa paste can no longer get stuck on food counters.
- In some cases, dishes could float above the stove.
- Multiplayer: in some cases, boxes weren’t synced with the guest player.
- Portuguese translation: replaced the word "robalo" with "pargo".
- Corrected translation for the “Floor” 2x2 and 4x4 objects.
Thanks to all of you for your feedback, messages, and shared save files!
Keep reporting bugs — we read everything.
And most of all: have fun on your island 🏝️
— The Paradise Beach Simulator Team
