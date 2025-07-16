 Skip to content
Major 16 July 2025 Build 19237500 Edited 16 July 2025 – 00:59:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ New Update!


🧑‍🍳 The waiter and janitor are here!


Using them is very simple:
  • Reach level 3, then head to the in-game PC.
  • In the "Employees" tab, you’ll be able to choose who to hire.

🧹 The janitor takes care of:
  • Picking up trash bags and loading them onto the boat.
  • Emptying beach trash bins.
  • Cleaning towels, sunbeds, bungalows, and tents.

🍽️ The waiter collects payments from guests for:
  1. Activities.
  2. The restaurant.
  3. The souvenir shop.

➕ Useful info:
  • Each employee has a hiring cost and a daily salary. Make sure to manage your budget!
  • As your resort gains notoriety, you'll be able to hire more staff.
  • To dismiss an employee: walk up to them and press F.
  • If you forget to pay them, they won’t work!


We hope these new employees will make your life easier.
The next two are already in the works: the cook and the forager.

Also in this update:


🏆 50+ Steam Achievements!

We know many of you were waiting for them!
Some achievements are simple, others a bit longer, but none of them require grinding.
We wanted achievements that you could unlock naturally as you play.

🔊 Complete Sound Overhaul

Some of you playing on speakers reported the volume was too low.
We’ve remastered all the audio for a better result.
👉 Let us know your thoughts after this update!

🍽️ New Eating Animation

Guests seemed a bit bored while eating...
We added an extra animation to make the moment feel more lively!

🧍‍♂️ New Button to Remove Stuck Guests

It shouldn't happen, but sometimes… a guest gets stuck.
You’ll now find a button in the menu to remove them if needed.
Of course, we’re actively working so you never have to use it.

🎮 Option: Invert Y-Axis for the Camera

Some players with motion sickness requested it:
The option is now available in the settings.
Feel free to suggest other accessibility options!

📚 New Help Section

A new help section on farming has been added:
How to plant trees 🌳

🐞 Bug Fixes


Here are the bugs fixed in this version:

  • Guests could get stuck chasing a beach ball — they now give up after 20 seconds.
  • Beach balls now bounce properly on trampolines without getting stuck.
  • Mango tree positions were not saved correctly.
  • Reversed trash bins could block guests leaving tables — now fixed.
  • Check their orientation if you're unsure.
  • It was possible to overwrite an existing save with the same name.
  • Flower seeds didn’t work — now fixed.
  • An "invisible wall" bug when using the mixer for cocoa paste has been fixed.
  • The yellow tutorial window translated “Hide to show” instead of “H to show”.
  • Clearer indication of the end of Act 2.
  • The text for exiting the jetski was cut off.
  • Visual overhaul of the bottom-right UI (held item description).
  • Workshop UI: ingredients no longer overlap with recipes.
  • Shell powder, chocolate, and cocoa paste can no longer get stuck on food counters.
  • In some cases, dishes could float above the stove.
  • Multiplayer: in some cases, boxes weren’t synced with the guest player.
  • Portuguese translation: replaced the word "robalo" with "pargo".
  • Corrected translation for the “Floor” 2x2 and 4x4 objects.


Thanks to all of you for your feedback, messages, and shared save files!
Keep reporting bugs — we read everything.

And most of all: have fun on your island 🏝️

— The Paradise Beach Simulator Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2936191
