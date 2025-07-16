🛠️ New Update!

🧑‍🍳 The waiter and janitor are here!

Reach level 3, then head to the in-game PC.



In the "Employees" tab, you’ll be able to choose who to hire.



Picking up trash bags and loading them onto the boat.



Emptying beach trash bins.



Cleaning towels, sunbeds, bungalows, and tents.



Activities.

The restaurant.

The souvenir shop.



Each employee has a hiring cost and a daily salary. Make sure to manage your budget!



As your resort gains notoriety, you'll be able to hire more staff.



To dismiss an employee: walk up to them and press F.



If you forget to pay them, they won’t work!



Also in this update:

🏆 50+ Steam Achievements!

🔊 Complete Sound Overhaul

🍽️ New Eating Animation

🧍‍♂️ New Button to Remove Stuck Guests

🎮 Option: Invert Y-Axis for the Camera

📚 New Help Section

🐞 Bug Fixes

Guests could get stuck chasing a beach ball — they now give up after 20 seconds.



Beach balls now bounce properly on trampolines without getting stuck.



Mango tree positions were not saved correctly.



Reversed trash bins could block guests leaving tables — now fixed.



Check their orientation if you're unsure.



It was possible to overwrite an existing save with the same name.



Flower seeds didn’t work — now fixed.



An "invisible wall" bug when using the mixer for cocoa paste has been fixed.



The yellow tutorial window translated “Hide to show” instead of “H to show”.



Clearer indication of the end of Act 2.



The text for exiting the jetski was cut off.



Visual overhaul of the bottom-right UI (held item description).



Workshop UI: ingredients no longer overlap with recipes.



Shell powder, chocolate, and cocoa paste can no longer get stuck on food counters.



In some cases, dishes could float above the stove.



Multiplayer: in some cases, boxes weren’t synced with the guest player.



Portuguese translation: replaced the word "robalo" with "pargo".



Corrected translation for the “Floor” 2x2 and 4x4 objects.



Using them is very simple:🧹 The janitor takes care of:🍽️ The waiter collects payments from guests for:➕ Useful info:The next two are already in the works:We know many of you were waiting for them!Some achievements are simple, others a bit longer, but none of them require grinding.We wanted achievements that you could unlock naturally as you play.Some of you playing on speakers reported the volume was too low.We’ve remastered all the audio for a better result.👉 Let us know your thoughts after this update!Guests seemed a bit bored while eating...We added an extra animation to make the moment feel more lively!It shouldn't happen, but sometimes… a guest gets stuck.You’ll now find a button in the menu to remove them if needed.Of course, we’re actively working so you never have to use it.Some players with motion sickness requested it:The option is now available in the settings.Feel free to suggest other accessibility options!A new help section on farming has been added:How to plant trees 🌳Here are the bugs fixed in this version:Thanks to all of you for your feedback, messages, and shared save files!Keep reporting bugs — we read everything.And most of all: have fun on your island 🏝️— The Paradise Beach Simulator Team