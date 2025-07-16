I added few decorational fake lights, and some blinking atompunk light array. Unfortnetly, they are not linkable to any switch or electricity for now

They can be picked up and everything, but there will be no reason to take them. First addition are medical items.

Every object in the game had to have some gameplay purpose. Now I see it differently, I added prop class of items, they are intended to never have any purpose other than decoaration/prop.

Emergency room at the Fuel Station was the weakest room for the long time, now it's my favourite

(the injection could serve some purposue one day tho)

I moved the crouching logic from player to characters, so one day, everyone can crouch, not today tho... however it might lead to new bugs today.

Cargo thief had the dialog of the other bounty guy.

Bounty quests were fixed and sligly improved

Updated Tutorial message in Science camp about controlling Crouch and Cable Mod

Some Key bindings like crouch were not working (because I renamed the action name only on one place

I added ability to key bind new actions: Stop in space, Journal, Move down, Camera Switch.

Crouch state is now part of the save data, but still doesn work for some reason

Players movement is now reset after loading (Moving while Save/Autosave carried players movement input after load)

Crash on older machines when laser hits the wall: Now I tried to use exactly the same method when drawing on wall texture, as I do when drawing on radar monitor. Unfortunetly the result is not the same, when there is some damage already, the new damage heals neighbour pixels of the wall.(This whole damage feature is not yet saveable, walls are nice after loading, In space map, system is enabled only on ships)

Cinematics always played a little after the loading

When NPC dies in your arms, it no longer changes animation to lay on floor

All NPCs go to coma when they die and get little healt back, lack of air was able to kill them over and over again, now lack of air only makes healing in bed impossible

When UI is hidden, and dialog starts, UI now re-appears, so you don't have to alt+f4 and restart the game anymore.