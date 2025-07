- Added a button to pick a random solitaire in the main menu

​- Guaranteed that the top cards in each stack are a different suit from each other in Ferret Rabbit Carrot

- Fixed a crash on picking up all cards in a stack in Fork Solitaire (other crashes remain)

- Adjusted the 10-cards in Fork Solitaire to make them easier to read

- Tried to fix a crash in Tear Solitaire

- Adjusted visuals in Hanoi Solitaire to make it clearer when you're holding cards