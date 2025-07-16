So if you want to torture someone by making them try out the game... you can.
I've adjusted the code to make demo building easier, so if I ever need to update it I won't need to suffer through duping the entire project to make changes.
Also a minor update was pushed to fix a graphical glitch in the first level because the crowd didn't render properly. Why? I don't know. Build vs Editor differences are dumb. If there's anything else broken, let me know. Still all ears on this.
Updated demo version returned to Steam.
