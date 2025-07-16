 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19237361 Edited 16 July 2025 – 02:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
So if you want to torture someone by making them try out the game... you can.

I've adjusted the code to make demo building easier, so if I ever need to update it I won't need to suffer through duping the entire project to make changes.

Also a minor update was pushed to fix a graphical glitch in the first level because the crowd didn't render properly. Why? I don't know. Build vs Editor differences are dumb. If there's anything else broken, let me know. Still all ears on this.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1701891
Linux Depot 1701892
