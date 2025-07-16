Today, we are addressing two major issues that had been lingering for a while. Please do let us know if these issues have been addressed properly this patch!

Improvements

Changed the compression type for many graphical assets to address the Failed To Allocate Graphical Memory issue. Please do let us know if this issue has been improved or not as we will make adjustments if necessary.

Added a sound effect when a Revival Shard is broken to bring some more attention to what just happened.

Updated Runic Seal's description to add the range and cooldown.

Fixes

Fixed issue where Ch17 would require spamming the skip button to get through a black screen.

Fixed issue where some units could crit with a displayed 0% crit due to a rounding error if the crit chance was 0.5%.

Fixed issue where Leila and Everlast's portraits would remain on screen after one of their supports.

Fixed issue where Durandal's Tip wrongly had a self-heal effect.

Fixed issue where EMP wrongly had extra Mt when moving before attacking.

Fixed issue where Ayka couldn't use the Rally staff in Ch17.

Thanks again for playing and sharing your experience!