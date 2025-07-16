Greetings, Necromancers!

This minor update includes several important fixes and improvements to enhance your experience in The Last Sanctum.

⚙️ Bug Fixes

Fixed two previously unusable characters.

Corrected incorrect visual and sound effects for certain skills.

⚖️ Balancing

Adjustments have been made to the stats and performance of several skills and items to improve overall game balance.

🔧 General Improvements

Minor bugs have been addressed.

Optimization work has been carried out to improve performance and stability.



Thank you for your continued feedback and support. Stay tuned for more updates — and as always, may your summons never miss their mark!

— The Last Sanctum Dev Team