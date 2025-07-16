 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19237252 Edited 16 July 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Necromancers!

This minor update includes several important fixes and improvements to enhance your experience in The Last Sanctum.

⚙️ Bug Fixes

  • Fixed two previously unusable characters.

  • Corrected incorrect visual and sound effects for certain skills.

⚖️ Balancing

  • Adjustments have been made to the stats and performance of several skills and items to improve overall game balance.

🔧 General Improvements

  • Minor bugs have been addressed.

  • Optimization work has been carried out to improve performance and stability.

Thank you for your continued feedback and support. Stay tuned for more updates — and as always, may your summons never miss their mark!

The Last Sanctum Dev Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 3646381
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link