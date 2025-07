Bug fixes and improvements for the latest major release. Including:

Added option to skip intro sequence

Fixed Redeemost Recycler Vibration

Improved camera during the bricks gameplay

Save stack traces on crashes

Improvement to Screen Space Shadows

Immediately go to brick gameplay upon continuing, rather than store, then brick.

With this update done, work on the final chapter has begun! Marking the beginning of the end of Early Access for Redeemart.