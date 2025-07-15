When
3:00 PM PDT. See your time zone here: https://everytimezone.com/s/e61e1b8a
Estimated Downtime
4 hours 30 minutes
Notes
Supported Countries Expansion
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
When
3:00 PM PDT. See your time zone here: https://everytimezone.com/s/e61e1b8a
Estimated Downtime
4 hours 30 minutes
Notes
Supported Countries Expansion
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update