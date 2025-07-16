 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19237167 Edited 16 July 2025 – 00:19:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
White platform version 2.5.4
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link