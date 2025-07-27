• Fixed incorrect draft values in Recognition Handbook
• No longer hide right rudder button when waypoints menu is open if UI is in Mouse mode
• Moved volume slider above Music checkbox (to make clear that it applies to all game volume)
• Modding: Added editor for the order of Auto-Upgrades
• Fixed Mission Status “Score” page showing ship displacement instead of points
• Fixed chart ship marker line having incorrect length at non-1080p resolutions
• Fixed (for real this time) rare bug where “raised” periscope could be half underwater
v 1.4.20 change list
