The Orb and Crystal cost to craft equipment at the Smithy felt a bit excessive 💦

The goal was to let you obtain gear more easily without clearing dungeons,

but it ended up becoming too much of a burden.

Crystal costs have been slightly reduced, and Orb costs have been significantly lowered.

Potion recovery amounts have been increased.

Originally, I wanted to add features like potion mixing or special effects,

but currently there were no such systems in place, and the upgrade bonuses were too small 😨

I'll try to think of a better direction when I update this feature in the future.

This is a small update based on player requests,

but I’m sorry it took some time.

(I was in the middle of testing while locking current work-in-progress updates,

and a bug occurred which took a while to fix...)

Thank you again to everyone who purchased the game 🥰