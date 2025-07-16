The Orb and Crystal cost to craft equipment at the Smithy felt a bit excessive 💦
The goal was to let you obtain gear more easily without clearing dungeons,
but it ended up becoming too much of a burden.
Crystal costs have been slightly reduced, and Orb costs have been significantly lowered.
Potion recovery amounts have been increased.
Originally, I wanted to add features like potion mixing or special effects,
but currently there were no such systems in place, and the upgrade bonuses were too small 😨
I'll try to think of a better direction when I update this feature in the future.
This is a small update based on player requests,
but I’m sorry it took some time.
(I was in the middle of testing while locking current work-in-progress updates,
and a bug occurred which took a while to fix...)
Thank you again to everyone who purchased the game 🥰
Changed files in this update