Thank you to everyone for your feedback while our team worked on fixing some aspects of MAF! We have a small update to discuss, so let's go over it. ːsteamhappyː
Changes
Steam achievements are re-enabled and should trigger correctly
Does not apply to current saves, so thresholds will have to be triggered again.
Modified the animations for some crops to be less jarring
Enemies now spawn after many rounds
The ranged stat items now properly change attack range of weapons
Previously, this just modified the lifetime of player projectiles. Now this also applies to target acquisition range.
This is mainly applicable to the carrot item.
Fade In/Out between loading zones
Added green particle effects when the player regens health through the health regen stat
Added SFX to encyclopedia
As always, please continue to post any improvement, recommendations, or bugs to Steam. We'll keep an eye out and fix things as they come up!
MAF
