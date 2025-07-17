 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19236959 Edited 17 July 2025 – 01:26:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you to everyone for your feedback while our team worked on fixing some aspects of MAF! We have a small update to discuss, so let's go over it. ːsteamhappyː

Changes

  • Steam achievements are re-enabled and should trigger correctly

    • Does not apply to current saves, so thresholds will have to be triggered again.

  • Modified the animations for some crops to be less jarring

  • Enemies now spawn after many rounds

  • The ranged stat items now properly change attack range of weapons

    • Previously, this just modified the lifetime of player projectiles. Now this also applies to target acquisition range.

    • This is mainly applicable to the carrot item.

  • Fade In/Out between loading zones

  • Added green particle effects when the player regens health through the health regen stat

  • Added SFX to encyclopedia

As always, please continue to post any improvement, recommendations, or bugs to Steam. We'll keep an eye out and fix things as they come up!

MAF

