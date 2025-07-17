Thank you to everyone for your feedback while our team worked on fixing some aspects of MAF! We have a small update to discuss, so let's go over it. ːsteamhappyː

Changes

Steam achievements are re-enabled and should trigger correctly Does not apply to current saves, so thresholds will have to be triggered again.

Modified the animations for some crops to be less jarring

Enemies now spawn after many rounds

The ranged stat items now properly change attack range of weapons Previously, this just modified the lifetime of player projectiles. Now this also applies to target acquisition range. This is mainly applicable to the carrot item.



Fade In/Out between loading zones

Added green particle effects when the player regens health through the health regen stat

Added SFX to encyclopedia

As always, please continue to post any improvement, recommendations, or bugs to Steam. We'll keep an eye out and fix things as they come up!

