- Music bug fixed (2 songs playing at same time)
- Door bug fixed (invisible door fixed)
Content update recap:
- A mysterious NPC who trades knowledge for soul shards
- A new boss in The Twisted Forest
- 2 additional levels
v0.1.2.31 (upgrade merchant, zombie ogre boss, music + door bugs fixed)
