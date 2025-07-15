 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19236939 Edited 15 July 2025 – 23:32:52 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Music bug fixed (2 songs playing at same time)

- Door bug fixed (invisible door fixed)


Content update recap:

- A mysterious NPC who trades knowledge for soul shards

- A new boss in The Twisted Forest

- 2 additional levels

Changed files in this update

Depot 3781741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link