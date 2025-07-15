I have absolutely no idea what happened here.

None.

I mean, sometimes coding seems like a discrete, deterministic science, and other times it seems to follow entirely its own horrible logic. People suggest that Git is a solution, and that any record of the changes you've made to your code should yield a clear answer to any peculiar behaviour that results. Regrettably this is not so. It's a crock. Anyone who tells you differently hasn't been coding for long enough, or lacks even the tiniest amount of imagination. Of course, your milage may vary, but any claims to the contrary make me suspicious. Read this patch note carefully and you'll not only realise I'm perfectly correct, but, like me, you want things to work one-hundred percent of the time. Honestly, your time on earth is limited. To accept less is just wacky.



You know what to do.