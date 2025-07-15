 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19236851 Edited 15 July 2025 – 23:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

Just a couple quick fixes.

1.2.1 Patch Notes:

  • adjusted several objective spawn locations on 'Summer Camp'

  • tweaked several collision issues on 'Summer Camp'

  • doubled controller/steam deck sensitivity

  • fixed an issue causing players to be able to enter the closet in the Lookout Tower on 'Summer Camp' through the wall

  • fixed an AI pathing issue on 'Butchers Nest' causing the entity to not navigate properly in the torture chamber

If you found a bug or have a suggestion, please let me know. I am looking forward to your feedback. :)

Cheers,

Beepbep

Changed files in this update

Depot 2197891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link