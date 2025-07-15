Hi everyone!

Just a couple quick fixes.



1.2.1 Patch Notes:

adjusted several objective spawn locations on 'Summer Camp'

tweaked several collision issues on 'Summer Camp'

doubled controller/steam deck sensitivity

fixed an issue causing players to be able to enter the closet in the Lookout Tower on 'Summer Camp' through the wall

fixed an AI pathing issue on 'Butchers Nest' causing the entity to not navigate properly in the torture chamber

If you found a bug or have a suggestion, please let me know. I am looking forward to your feedback. :)



Cheers,

Beepbep