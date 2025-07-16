 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19236816 Edited 16 July 2025 – 08:23:25 UTC by xPaw Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Premier Season Three begins today!

It's time to start working toward your Season Three Medal. As before, the color of your medal will correspond to the highest CS Rating achieved during the season, and the bars will reflect your total wins, with one bar for every 25 (up to five bars). To be eligible for a medal, you'll need an account in good standing, 25 Premier match wins, and an active CSR at the end of the season.

New for Season 3

With the new season comes an update to the Active Duty Map Pool: Overpass is back in, and Anubis is out.

There are a few gameplay changes with Season Three. Fire from the incendiary grenade now spreads faster, occupying space rapidly to counter rushing Ts. The MP9 has gotten a bit of a nerf, with a harder to control spray and substantially less jumping accuracy. There's also a change to the CT economy: win or lose, CTs now receive a shared team award for each T eliminated in the round, so the more you win and the closer you keep your losses, the more you'll have to spend.

Trade Protected Items

Today we are introducing a new feature to help keep your Counter-Strike items secure. In the unlikely event that you lose control of your account or were the target of a scam by a bad actor, you may reverse all Counter-Strike item trades from the last 7 days. 

Obviously we hope you'll never need it, but you can review your recent trades and find the trade reversal feature on the Trade History page on your Steam Account. For more information about what happens when trades are reversed, visit the FAQ

Premier Season Three

  • Premier Season Three is now open for business

  • Added Overpass to the Active Duty Map Pool

  • Removed Anubis from the Active Duty Map Pool

GAMEPLAY

  • Incendiary Grenade - incendiary grenade fire spreads more rapidly

  • MP9 - increased recoil magnitude and substantially reduced jumping accuracy

  • In Competitive modes, Counter-Terrorists now receive a $50 team award for each Terrorist eliminated in a round

Extra notes

What is Trade Protection?

Trade Protection is a feature some games support that allow you to reverse recent trades, designed to help if you lost items after losing control of your account.

When a trade involving items from a game supporting Trade Protection is confirmed, the items are delivered immediately, and you can equip and play with them in-game.

For the next 7 days, the items are considered Trade Protected, and cannot be consumed, modified, or transferred. Once the 7 day period expires, the Trade Protected status expires, and the trade can no longer be reversed.

How does this help protect my Steam account?

In the unlikely event that you lose control of your account due to malware or phishing, you will have a 7-day period in which you can reverse trades containing items from Trade Protected games.

Which games have Trade Protected items?

Currently, the only game supporting Trade Protected items is Counter-Strike 2. As we learn more about this, we plan to make this available to other games on Steam.

Which items are Trade Protected?

This is a per-game option, which means all Counter-Strike 2 items are Trade Protected for 7 days after being received in trade. Items from games that are Trade Protected will be clearly marked in your Steam Inventory and the Steam Trading interface. It is not possible to mix Protected and non-Protected items in the same trade.

You can identify Trade Protected items in your Steam inventory:

How do I reverse trades? Do I need to write into Steam Support?

First, make sure you're in control of your Steam account. If you need help regaining control, or aren't sure whether someone else has access to your account, please contact Steam Support directly.

You can review the list of your trades containing Trade Protected items, and begin the process of reversing them, directly from your Trade History page.

When you choose to reverse trades, all trades containing Trade Protected items will be reversed. All items from those trades will be returned to their previous owners and your account will be restricted from trading and using the Steam Community Market for 30 days to avoid future security-related incidents.

Which trades are reversible?

Only trades that were created as Trade Protected (displaying the yellow Trade Protected item shield) can be reversed. Trades prior to this option's availability cannot be reversed and cannot be modified by Steam Support.

Can you help me remove the 30 day trade and market cooldowns?

Unfortunately, Steam Support cannot modify trade and market cooldowns associated with reversing trades.

Why can't I combine items from a Trade Protected game and another game in a trade?

All items in a trade need to have the same level of protection. Counter-Strike 2 items, because they offer trade protection, cannot be traded for items from games without trade protection.

What happens to trade holds?

If you confirm trades without using the mobile app, your items will still be held for 15 days. These items can be consumed, modified, and transferred immediately after the trade hold expires.

