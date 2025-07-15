 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19236616 Edited 15 July 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Gameplay and Balance Changes

  • Items which cost 0 credits are now be labelled as free in the shop.

Additions

  • Added "Jackpot" consumable which doubles all of your earned tickets at the end of a run.

  • Added "Overconfidence" consumable which forces all wagers to start at 10 but it doubles all of the experience gain.

  • Added "Limit Breaker" consumable which allows the max wager to go up to 20.

  • Added "Heartless" consumable which removes all health drops but reduces all boss health by 15% and restores player health to 3 before each boss fight.

  • Added "Bomb Seeker" consumable which makes bombers immune to player damage but for every 3 killed bombers an additional credit is awarded at the end of the wave.

  • Added "X-Ray Vision" consumable which reveals enemy health bars.

Tech/Engine Changes

  • Expanded on the consumables concept. Consumable effects can now either last until the end of the run or just for a few waves

Bug Fixes

  • Typo :)

