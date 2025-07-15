Items which cost 0 credits are now be labelled as free in the shop.

Added "Jackpot" consumable which doubles all of your earned tickets at the end of a run.

Added "Overconfidence" consumable which forces all wagers to start at 10 but it doubles all of the experience gain.

Added "Limit Breaker" consumable which allows the max wager to go up to 20.

Added "Heartless" consumable which removes all health drops but reduces all boss health by 15% and restores player health to 3 before each boss fight.

Added "Bomb Seeker" consumable which makes bombers immune to player damage but for every 3 killed bombers an additional credit is awarded at the end of the wave.