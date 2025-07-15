- You can now boost at whatever point in your coaster you want. You can edit these in the Physics Controls Panel, under Boost Settings. Have Fun!
- Visuals for boost added as well, so you can see where the boost is actually being applied relative to your selected point. These can be adjusted under the boost visual settings in your Track Controls Panel
Buff
- Another buff for the starting speed, it has additional behavior, if the cart is going slower than the current set start speed when it finishes a lap, it will boost to the set start speed. If however, the cart is moving faster than the set start speed, we will let it keep it's current speed and momentum, rather than just forcing it back down to start speed.
