 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19236568 Edited 15 July 2025 – 23:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes airships and space shuttles being stuck in air after being thrown by the player
Hide tutorial and notification text when the game menu is opened
Make the save and load buttons in the menu more visible to reduce confusion for new players

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Deisim Content Depot 525681
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link