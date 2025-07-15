 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19236531 Edited 15 July 2025 – 22:46:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Music bug should now be fixed (if it isn't, will continue to hotfix until it works)

Thanks a lot for playing and promoting this game! REALLY AMAZING!

Check out the previous update news for the latest info on the new content updates!

Have fun!

GnarlyTree Games

