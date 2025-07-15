 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19236365 Edited 15 July 2025 – 22:13:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added 2nd island (16 July Update Notes)
The second island has been added, the endgame is now longer and more exciting
All known bugs in the game have been fixed.
The parachute has been temporarily removed.
Reworked for the castle.
Your positive reviews motivate us to improve the game.

