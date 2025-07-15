Hi y'all! Another day, another hotfix. Just minor stuff this time, nothing that's gamebreaking like 1.0.2.

Re-synced some sprite-expression movement in Chapter 6.

Fixed some issues with full-screen.

Unblurred the screen where it wasn't intended with Ending 4. (Some parts of the CG are meant to be blurred for effect, but not to the extent it previously was. Ending 3 is intentionally meant to blur, though!)

Fixed some spacing issues with the full content warning system.

Actually made a few chunks of achievements unlockable in the second half of the game. (No idea how that one happened, but it should generally be okay now!)

Cleaned up some typos here and there.

Thanks for being so patient with me! I think I've gotten everything that was pointed out, but if you noticed something else, don't be afraid to tell me on the Discussion Board! Every little bit helps!