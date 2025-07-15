 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19236223 Edited 15 July 2025 – 21:59:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi y'all! Another day, another hotfix. Just minor stuff this time, nothing that's gamebreaking like 1.0.2.

  • Re-synced some sprite-expression movement in Chapter 6.

  • Fixed some issues with full-screen.

  • Unblurred the screen where it wasn't intended with Ending 4. (Some parts of the CG are meant to be blurred for effect, but not to the extent it previously was. Ending 3 is intentionally meant to blur, though!)

  • Fixed some spacing issues with the full content warning system.

  • Actually made a few chunks of achievements unlockable in the second half of the game. (No idea how that one happened, but it should generally be okay now!)

  • Cleaned up some typos here and there.

Thanks for being so patient with me! I think I've gotten everything that was pointed out, but if you noticed something else, don't be afraid to tell me on the Discussion Board! Every little bit helps!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3106781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link