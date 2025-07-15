Hello folks! I'm back with some big changes and a ton of bugfixes.

Voice Chat

I've always felt that the communication in Redmatch 2 has been a bit lacking, so I've worked the past few months on getting voice chat working in-game. The default mode is Global, and you can enable Proximity Chat in match settings (which is especially fun for Infection!). You can use either push-to-talk or open mic, and individually adjust player volumes in the escape menu. If you encounter players abusing the voice chat feature, please report them and the moderation team will investigate. Voice chat can be deactivated completely if you don't want to use it.

Chat Translation

If you click a message in chat and choose "Translate" you can now translate it into your current game language using DeepL's free translation service. You'll need to set up a DeepL account to use this. The full instructions are in-game.

Improved Player Reporting

To report a player, click them on the scoreboard, on a chat message, or in the escape menu in the player voice chat list, and choose "Report."

The player reporting system in Redmatch 2 has always been lackluster. Previously reporting players did not do anything, and just told you in chat to report players on the Discord server. Now, reporting players in-game provides you with several options which will report the player directly to our moderation team. For evidence of hacking, you will still need to join the Discord to upload photo/video evidence, but reporting them in-game will help us identify hackers more quickly. There are no automated actions based on reports, so don't worry about getting report spammed.

Full Update Notes

Changes

Added Voice Chat.

You can now copy the content of messages sent in chat by right clicking them.

Added an in-game report feature. For evidence of hacking, you will still need to join the Discord to upload photo/video evidence. However, this makes reporting text or voice chat much easier, and it will be easier for moderators to quickly react to reports.

Added an appeals system. If you believe you were wrongfully muted, banned from the game, or banned from using custom skins or banners, you can now appeal here.

Added chat translation.

Completely overhauled the UI for the settings menu to match the rest of the game.

When you get a kill, the name will show up at the top of your personall killfeed instead of the bottom, which will prevent kill text from appearing off screen.

Minimum FPS is now 30 instead of 3.

Increased max physics tickrate to 300. Making this setting higher will make gameplay smoother on high refresh rate monitors.

You can now adjust the volume of custom maps independently from normal game audio. This is useful for cases where custom maps have their own music or sound effects.

Adjusted the way volume sliders work to be more consistent with expectations.

You will now be able to see if a player has been muted while in the main menu lobby next to their username, and it is faster to display mute status changes on the scoreboard.

The host icon has been replaced with a crown.

Added a VSync setting.

Improved the way commands work to provide more descriptive error messages. Use /help to see all available commands.

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where failing to vote to ban would sometimes display the wrong error message (low level instead of cooldown).

Chat and vote bans no longer appear over the escape menu.

Fixed a clipping issue with chat when there was only 1 message present.

Improved how achievements save progress, so players who were unable to progress on Workplace Catastrophe, etc. should no longer have issues. Unfortunately this means any existing progress on these achievements will be reset.

Fixed a bug where scoped mouse sensitivity would affect the sensitivity of the sniper even when not using the telescopic scope.

Fixed a bug where sometimes a notification message of every ban ever made would be sent to the chat.

The game will show an error message when it fails to connect to Steam instead of crashing.

The chat rate limit is no longer affected by the slow motion at the end of a match.

Fixed a bug where you could not earn achievements on custom maps.

Fixed a bug where spamming a match setting as the match started would allow you to override a custom map's forced match setting.

Make sure to join the Discord server to talk to other Redmatch 2 players or if you want to see live updates of my progress for future updates!

Join the Discord Server