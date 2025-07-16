Today's update introduces challenge balance adjustments, AI improvements, bug fixes, and a variety of quality-of-life upgrades. It also brings Immortality to the Skirmish rotation, along with new rules and scoring mods that showcase mechanics from the expansion.



Improvements

Ranked, Skirmish, and Challenge Updates

The current Ranked season now uses the Go to 11 Rules variant.

The next Skirmish reset will include Immortality and Base mods, starting a new rotation that follows this pattern: Immortality and Base mods Ix + Base mods Base mods Immortality and Base mods, repeat

Balance changes were made to the following Challenges: The Kwisatz Haderach Heroic Snooping Normal and Heroic Neutral Shipping Conglomerate Heroic Introduction to Ix Heroic Clandestine Meeting Normal and Heroic Research Assignment Heroic Bribery Heroic Stillsuit Testing Heroic.



Quality of Life Improvements

Tooltipping the Foldspace board space should now display the number of Foldspace cards in the Reserve

Deck icons for both local and enemy players are now the same shape.

Alliance token icons for both local and enemy players are now in the same order.

Conditional Agent icons on cards are now easier to read

The Harvest Specimen icon was updated to more clearly indicate that the troop(s) are returning to your supply.

Added a hotkey "I" for expanding and collapsing the Imperium Row

Added a warning for grafting Ghola to cards like Power Play which will not allow you to gain extra Influence.

Added new SFX for graft and specimen abilities.

In games with a modified endgame threshold, such as the Go to 11 variant, a visual indicator was added to the user’s VP icon indicating the new threshold.

Bug Fixes

Ranked, Skirmish and Challenges

Placeholder stars should no longer display under the Ranked badge when a player is Master rank.

The Rank Up prompt should no longer display text about earning stars when the player is Master rank"

If undo is used after gaining the first Alliance in the Deadly Alliance rules mod, Full-Scale Assault should now be acquirable when an Alliance is next gained.

The in-game tracker for the Technological Diversity Skirmish rules mod should now track points instead of the number of Tecs acquired.

The Skirmish gamepad Resume prompt close button should now be centered.

The animation for the Deadly Alliance Skirmish rules modifier should now indicate that you acquired a Full Scale Assault card.

In the Prepare for the Storm challenge, Fremen Bond abilities from drafted cards should now trigger for AI players correctly.

In the Prepare for the Storm heroic challenge, AI players should no longer start with a Convincing Argument in their deck.

In the Prepare for the Storm challenge, Guild Ambassador should no longer be used in Pool 4 of the AI's draft instead of Guild Administrator.

Display Issues

The game mode description for House Hagal in the Create Game screen should now explain Expert Troop Deployment.

Selected factions in prompts should now appear brighter.

The Rise of Ix (ROI) image should now be centered properly in the Ranked screen.

Rhombur’s Buy Tech prompt should now have the correct thumbnail image.

The Trash prompt for Stitched Horror should now have the correct thumbnail image.

Water Peddler's cost icons should now be consistent with other cards and appear within the card’s border.

The Trash prompt for the Research track should now have the correct thumbnail.

The Research Track, Imperium Row window, Action Log, and Trash / Discard window should now each collapse when any of the others is expanded.

The opponent reveal animation should now include the total persuasion and strength generated from all sources.

After grafting a card to Chairdog during an Agent turn, if you reveal and then undo, the card should now retain its dimmed appearance in the play area.

Board spaces to which you can infiltrate an Agent should no longer appear darkened.

If Reverend Mother Mohiam is grafted to Ghola, animations showing the discarded cards should appear for both discard effects.

Undoing a Reveal turn while you have Minimic Film should no longer cause your Persuasion count to briefly increment.

When grafting Usurp to Reverend Mother Mohiam in the Imperium Row, the corresponding animation should now show opponents' discarded cards.

Observer mode should now display Epic and Go to 11 icons in the HUD.

Gameplay - Rules

If Ghola copies an Agent box that provides troops, the short or no troop warnings should now appear if appropriate.

Imperium Row should now reopen after using Research from Tleilaxu Master.

The "Acquire Foldspace" ability button should no longer appear when there are no more Foldspace cards available to acquire.

Slig Farmer should now grant the correct amount of Solari when grafted onto a card with conditional Agent icons which have been modified by Dispatch an Envoy.

Scientific Breakthrough’s research ability should now defer when it's used to send an Agent to a space which draws cards.

Using For Humanity's reveal ability and choosing a new Alliance leader due to a tie should no longer cause the Influence to be lost twice..

Discard abilities that draw cards should now have a "cannot undo" hover icon.

Playing Twisted Mentat while The Voice’s effect is active should no longer extend its effect another turn.

Gameplay - AI

AI players should now make better choices around grafting Ghola and Chairdog.

AI players should make better use of Long Reach’s conditional Agent icons ability.

General improvements to how AI players calculate reveal ability values.

Gameplay - Action Log

All research track abilities should now have Action Log entries.

The Influence gain from acquiring Memocorders should now appear in the Action Log.

If Kwisatz Haderach is used to send an Agent to Secrets and an Intrigue card is drawn, the Intrigue card should now appear in the Action Log.

Resource gain Action Logs from playing Breakthrough should now appear as a sub-entry beneath it.

Other

Players should no longer be able to use hotkeys to open the Bene Tleilax board in non-Immortality games.

Fixed various localization issues.

Our goal is to deliver the play experience you deserve and expect. To that end, we review any and all reports you send us. We appreciate your feedback, and to continue to help us make Dune Imperium: Digital the best it can be, be sure to reach out to us at support@direwolfdigital.com or via the Dire Wolf Discord if you have anything to report!

Thanks for playing, and happy gaming!