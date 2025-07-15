Knight and mercs, we're firing off another update tonight with exciting improvements to Nano-Fab for items and a bundle of new weapon mods and intrinsic weapon mod Blueprints.

A big thanks goes out to everyone playing Cyber Knights, posting on the forums, hanging in the Discord and especially those leaving a review this week. Our small team thanks you for the energy - you keep us moving.

Instant Item Nano-Fab

With Update #18, we've adjusted the rules for using the Nano-Fab to craft Item Blueprints. Previously, these took some time and would have to go on your Timeline and you'd wait for your nice stuff and hope it wasn't too late for a mission. Now, Crafting Items with your Nano-Fab is instant, taking 0 turns - click, pay the cube cost, and get the results.

This allows Item Blueprints to work as an on-demand way to stock up on things you need at the same pace you could buy them from the store. The change makes item crafting much faster, allows you to gobble up Blue cubes and build a big stock of items that are critical to your work without having to stop-and-go.

We're excited to hear your feedback and will also be working on improvements to the UI for batch fabbing. With the time required shifting to 0 Turns, this will allow us to "Craft All Uses" in a single click, letting you rip 'em even faster.

+2 New Service Levels and +8 Weapon Mods

Update #18 has extended the Street Weapon Mods service offered Gun Runners and other weapon selling Contacts by 2 levels, allowing you to now Limit Break your way up to Power Level 6 mods. These two new service levels include new 4 mods each, spread across the weapon types.

+16 Lootable Weapon Mods

In addition to the new and higher level weapon mods available from your Contacts, an additional 16 higher rarity Weapon Mods are now lootable as Blueprints or directly from lootboxes. These additional mods help round out the types of mods available get a better balance to the looting distribution for higher level players, as well as just offering more options in your crafted (or not crafted) late-game weapon builds.

+10 New Intrinsic Blueprints

Even more than standard weapon mods, Update #18 brings it home with an additional 10 new high-powered Intrinsic Mod Blueprints, including absolute monsters like Melee Damage 3, Melee Bonus 3, Ranged Accuracy 3, Critical 3, Recoil 3, Armor Pen 3, Light Damage 3, Heavy Damage 3, ER Damage 3, and Single Shot Damage 3. These new Intrinsics will only drop into high-end missions but will be fighting for a position in any high-end weapon's crafting recipe.

v2.1.21 - #18: Rapid Fab - 7/15/2025

- Item Crafting Bench now produces items in 0 turns, no waiting required

- New Weapon Mods: Pistol Silencer 5, Pistol Ammo Extender 6, Ironclad FlexGrip, G-Vent Vortex, Getes-Zeiss Farpoint, Tempest K-Rail, Exodus S-Driver, Herald Saito, Nine-Blade Grip and many others

- New Crafting Intrinsics: Melee Damage 3, Melee Bonus 3, Ranged Accuracy 3, Critical 3, Recoil 3, Armor Pen 3, Light Damage 3, Heavy Damage 3, ER Damage 3, Single Shot Damage 3

- Added two new levels for weapon mods contact service, 8 new weapon mods for sale

- Added new blueprint only item: HE Micro Grenades

- Improved timing and sequencing of some storylines to be later in progression (pushing from PL 2 to 3 or 3 to 4)

- Fixed legacy hair option not actually turning on legacy hair

- Fixes some F10 reports, map issues and typos