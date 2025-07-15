- Updated some android libs and Unity as that was a requirement from google. I hope it does not cause issues. If you notice anything weird, please report.

- As there was always a bit of an issue with adding exp bonus to other passives and it favourized some classes late game, I removed exp boost from passives who had it and gave instead newbie a new passive as exp boost. So every class can equip it if they want to. Drops boost instead also boosts core drop rate now and the core drop rate of core boost has now a 60% base value with lower scaling.

- Added Cobalt Ore and Fairy Wing as a new drop and 3 new equip sets, two for smithing, one for crafting.

- Sidecrafting is now unlocked if you have level 10 on alchemy, 10 on crafting and 10 on smithing, but only at 5% speed instead of 20%. Every 10 more levels on them there are now milestones which boost the side crafting speed. Having it at 30/30/30 gives the same 20% as before, but higher level milestones will improve the speed.

- The new zones added to adventure last time caused some concerns that they might become too strong later on when some classes can two or one shot the enemies. As they were balanced for 5+ hit kills, I added now a minimum time of 20 sec for z15, 30 sec for z14 and 1 minute of z16. Nobody can do them that fast atm but it could have become an issue in the future. For people who are too strong for them in the future, there will be other ways to improve their adventurer, like higher difficulties. This is also a bit to prevent the strongest people from going too far ahead of others while I focus on more main game content for the next months. Also Onion Knight has a skill which can remove that limit.

- Renamed the phy dam and mag dam sets to atk dam and int dam as it does fit better and there might be sets which boost the actual physical or magical damage instead in the future.

- Building the SDG will now auto spread your clones after it is finished.

- Some improvements in the offline calc for adventure to reduce rng.

- As usual also a few bugfixes.