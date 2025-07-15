The Ending Screens were too dark (even though I used a very dark screen for creation).
Some Boats were out of balance on the water.
A Secret Achievement wasn't displaying.
Fixed Invincible Mode.
And Details in the General Ending.
..
Thanks for Playing
MLB-Miagui
Bug Fixes and Adjustments, Highlights and Achievements
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3420961
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update