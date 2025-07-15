 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19235843
The Ending Screens were too dark (even though I used a very dark screen for creation).
Some Boats were out of balance on the water.
A Secret Achievement wasn't displaying.
Fixed Invincible Mode.
And Details in the General Ending.
..
Thanks for Playing
MLB-Miagui

