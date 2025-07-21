 Skip to content
21 July 2025
Greetings fellow Nysians,

Our latest patch 1.0.0206b is now live! Thank you for all of your enthusiasm and continued support since the launch of 1.0, including all your reviews. 

We’re extremely grateful to everyone for taking the time to leave your perspectives on the game. We’ve read every single one and are committed to implementing your feedback! 

This update focuses on bug fixes and quality-of-life changes. The full patch notes are here:

Changes

  • Added a button that zips save files and sends them directly to Zugalu, to best assist in our efforts to identify and fix bugs

  • Change to allow Caravans to build Trading Huts in owned territories, if none exist

  • Change to ensure that occupied Wall positions are returned to unoccupied on Military unit death

  • Change to the Military Unit command system to better facilitate movement and attack command combinations

Fixes

  • Fixes to Aqueducts to improve connectivity

  • Fix to Aqueduct deletion issues

  • Fixes to Firehouse, including issues with employment

  • Fix to ensure that Houses lose population when Citizens are converted into Military units via the Armory

  • Fix to ensure Resource Log and Trader’s Hut Panel updates with new Resources acquired from Merchant Trades

  • Fix to ensure Contracts aren’t reset to 3 when upgrading the Keep

  • Fixed Multiplayer setting where ‘unlimited population cap’ was not displaying properly on a Load Game File

  • Fixed Tilling Soil Edict

  • Fixed issue where Players could build a Farm with 55 plots instead of 50

  • Fixed Stoneworks text description

More patches are on the way - our team is working diligently to investigate as many issues as we can and implement desired quality-of-life changes.

Thank you to everyone, as the detailed information provided by the community is incredibly helpful to us in identifying these issues! 

