



Greetings fellow Nysians,



Our latest patch 1.0.0206b is now live! Thank you for all of your enthusiasm and continued support since the launch of 1.0, including all your reviews.

We’re extremely grateful to everyone for taking the time to leave your perspectives on the game. We’ve read every single one and are committed to implementing your feedback!

This update focuses on bug fixes and quality-of-life changes. The full patch notes are here:



Changes

Added a button that zips save files and sends them directly to Zugalu, to best assist in our efforts to identify and fix bugs

Change to allow Caravans to build Trading Huts in owned territories, if none exist

Change to ensure that occupied Wall positions are returned to unoccupied on Military unit death

Change to the Military Unit command system to better facilitate movement and attack command combinations

Fixes

Fixes to Aqueducts to improve connectivity

Fix to Aqueduct deletion issues

Fixes to Firehouse, including issues with employment

Fix to ensure that Houses lose population when Citizens are converted into Military units via the Armory

Fix to ensure Resource Log and Trader’s Hut Panel updates with new Resources acquired from Merchant Trades

Fix to ensure Contracts aren’t reset to 3 when upgrading the Keep

Fixed Multiplayer setting where ‘unlimited population cap’ was not displaying properly on a Load Game File

Fixed Tilling Soil Edict

Fixed issue where Players could build a Farm with 55 plots instead of 50

Fixed Stoneworks text description

More patches are on the way - our team is working diligently to investigate as many issues as we can and implement desired quality-of-life changes.

Thank you to everyone, as the detailed information provided by the community is incredibly helpful to us in identifying these issues!