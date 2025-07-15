💉Attention Beans 💉



I hope everyone is having a nice day! This patch contains a new Item: Stim! Run faster, jump higher, shoot faster, and reload faster! With some mild side effects. Also there will be 3x XP and Coins as well as an exclusive title for the next few weeks! Full patch notes:



GAMEPLAY



- New Item Stim: Run faster, jump higher, shoot faster, and reload faster! With some mild side effects.







- Nerf BCR: Damage 12>10, Reload Time 1s > 1.5s, Fire rate .08 > .085, Horizontal recoil, .2 > .3



- Nerf C4: Close Range: 10>7, Long Range: 37 > 32 (same as grenade). The C4 is now louder in the air and will become quieter once it lands. You are now also able to shoot the C4 which reduces the damage/range by half! (shotgun buff?)



- Matchmaking update: Updated the match functionality to use the new server, better for future updates and should help NAT issues. Also added the ability to set custom ports to help for users port forwarding.



- Katana half damage is now a toggle in weapon options.



COSMETICS



- Community hoodie: Three new hoodies! Congrats to Hudd, fishlol, and the The Bean League!



- New title: A new event title "Performance Enhancer" available for the next few weeks!



OTHER / BUG FIXES



- Fixed weird UI behavior bugs in the menus.



- Made some fixes to localization.



- Added Helpful tips for NAT issues and added the ability to use a custom port in the settings.



- Other Small Fixes



If you find any issues or bugs, let me know. Also, make sure to join the official Bean Battles Discord to keep up with all things Bean Battles! DISCORD. Have fun!