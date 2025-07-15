 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19235484
  • Added two new challenges
  • Added a few Steam achievements
  • Added support for Steam Cloud to sync your challenge data, collection progress, keybindings, and in-progress run
    • In addition, all of the above data is now stored separately for each Steam user on the same computer

  • Fixed forcing the Crestfallen Knight to surrender not counting as "defeating" that boss for challenge unlocks
  • Fixed Celestial Acolytes not displaying their status condition correctly
  • Increased Celestial Acolytes' freeze resistance to match the other midbosses

