- Added two new challenges
- Added a few Steam achievements
- Added support for Steam Cloud to sync your challenge data, collection progress, keybindings, and in-progress run
- In addition, all of the above data is now stored separately for each Steam user on the same computer
- Fixed forcing the Crestfallen Knight to surrender not counting as "defeating" that boss for challenge unlocks
- Fixed Celestial Acolytes not displaying their status condition correctly
- Increased Celestial Acolytes' freeze resistance to match the other midbosses
Update 7/15
