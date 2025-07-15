 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19235449
Update notes via Steam Community

Release notes - Patch 2.1.27615


CHANGES

  • Adjusted the economy to align with recent teleport system updates.
  • Increased the maximum map screenshot pins from 20 to 100.

BUG FIXES

  • Reduced input lag.
  • Resolved a rare soft lock in the Athenaeum area.

Changed files in this update

