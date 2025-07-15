Release notes - Patch 2.1.27615
CHANGES
- Adjusted the economy to align with recent teleport system updates.
- Increased the maximum map screenshot pins from 20 to 100.
BUG FIXES
- Reduced input lag.
- Resolved a rare soft lock in the Athenaeum area.
