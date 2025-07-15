 Skip to content
Major 15 July 2025 Build 19235374
Update notes via Steam Community

UNDER WALLS - PATCH NOTES v0.0.53
Release Date: July 15, 2025

Bug Fixes

  • New attempt to fix the map generation bug
    A new patch has been applied in hopes of finally resolving the bug where generated maps could still differ between players. This update deeply modifies the initial synchronization during map loading.
    Note: If the issue persists, please send us detailed bug reports so we can eliminate it once and for all.

  • Minor fixes
    Some adjustments have been made to improve overall game stability and network interaction smoothness.

