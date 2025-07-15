UNDER WALLS - PATCH NOTES v0.0.53
Release Date: July 15, 2025
Bug Fixes
New attempt to fix the map generation bug
A new patch has been applied in hopes of finally resolving the bug where generated maps could still differ between players. This update deeply modifies the initial synchronization during map loading.
Note: If the issue persists, please send us detailed bug reports so we can eliminate it once and for all.
Minor fixes
Some adjustments have been made to improve overall game stability and network interaction smoothness.
Changed files in this update