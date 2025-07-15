Unfortunately, the ability to respawn at the last checkpoint has been reverted, as it had some major game-breaking implications for the boss fights. And in the absence of a backup of build 1.0.4 (oops), I had to start from the previous build and re-implement the subsequent changes. Everything should now be virtually identical to build 1.0.4, minus the checkpoint feature and the workaround for the wall collision glitch, which also seemed to have caused some unintended interactions.



Sadly, I won't have very much time to work on the game in the next few weeks, as I desperately need to get caught up on finances after taking several days off for the game's launch, not to mention being completely burned out from all the time spent on the game leading up to said launch. That said, re-implementing the respawn at checkpoint ability properly is something I'd love to do when I have the time and headspace for it.



I greatly appreciate the support and feedback on Lost Resolve so far. Thank you so much for playing!