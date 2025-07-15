Hey friends!
I added few visual settings to the main menu based on some feedback which I got. You can now turn on/off the depth of field effect and high quality shadows :)
I will continue to listen to all the feedback, thank you all very much for your support <3
Update Notes for 15th of July
