 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19235336 Edited 15 July 2025 – 20:52:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey friends!
I added few visual settings to the main menu based on some feedback which I got. You can now turn on/off the depth of field effect and high quality shadows :)
I will continue to listen to all the feedback, thank you all very much for your support <3

Changed files in this update

Depot 2906701
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link