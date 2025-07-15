Community Creations model optimisations
- Static batching & GPU instancing on some materials
- This should gain some additional FPS on the most of hardware configurations
- Static batching is not working in Create Mode (Cremo), as objects must stay movable (fixable in future)
Community Creations
- Maps in library updated with new versions
- Library prefabs optimisations
- Replay support v1
Cremo Grid
- In heavy scenes (like '46+2' by Linth) this feature can double, almost tripple at some places, FPS (!)
- Maybe not suitable for streaming, cinematics shot etc, as it disables farther objects
- Works in Community Creations maps and Create Mode (Cremo) editor, so it is ideal for players with less performant PC, who just want run their personal best times or map creators building big maps
- Can be enabled in in-game settings/game/misc
Multiplayer
- Multiplayer supports community creations maps
- Lobbies enumeration
- Sessions with a password
- Public lobby information (version, session state)
Prototypes and experiments
- Vibration effects on controller
- Tags/graffiti support v1
- Ghost boost effects emulation
Other improvements
- Reset game confirmation
- Deathrun support for Replay v1
- Level statistics page accesible from main menu or lock screen
- Mini statistics per level in level selection and Community Creations
- Open game log opens last 100 lines of log
- Ingame file display (change log) limited to 100 lines + added 'open full' button
- Log can be copied to clipboard
- Shadow disabled on 'Simple' quality, as it can consume 1/3+ of performance
- Input settings - inverted scrollbar fixed
Changed files in this update