Gameplay:

Oil Power Plant and Coal Power Plant buildings added to the game;

Produced electricity can now be sold to citizens or used in production;

Chemical Factory now consumes electricity to produce fertilizers and chemicals;

Chemicals are now required to produce Dynamite in an Explosives Plant;

Dynamite can be used to restore exhausted mines;

Clay pits have unlimited deposits but require electricity for deeper extraction;

Oil wells are now unlimited, but deeper pumping increases upkeep;

Competitive Mode is now available for generated multiplayer maps;

Added resource capacity scenario options for multiplayer maps;

Balancing:

City Hall's internal consumption rate has been reduced;

Contracts for produced commodities will now appear later;

Banks provide services to a limited number of citizens on a monthly basis;

UI:

Full/empty notifications can be managed per warehouse;

Alt+Click on commodities now sets the correct number of carriages in the route planner;

Added a "Delete All Old Save Files" button;

Fixed 'researched' symbol for Geology map cells;

While a train is selected, clicking on a city or a commodity on the map will always add it to the train's route.

Fixes:

Trains now move against road direction if the path was set before the semaphore switched;

Bridge pillars no longer disappear on long bridge;

Bridge and tunnels were not built properly in some cases;

Players can not launch auctions before building an office;

Localization improvements.



Please note that, due to the significant changes made in this update, we've run into another (this time, smaller) issue when it comes to your save files. While post-mission save files will be still be compatible, those made during a mission will not. Just like last time, you'll still be able to access the previous version through a separate branch, to tie up any loose deals.