Hello Super Farmers!

We’ve got a ton of juicy updates coming your way ahead of Super Farming Boy’s Early Access launch on August 12th! 🚜💥

First of all—thank you SO MUCH to all the beta testers and content creators who’ve been playing the game and sending amazing feedback. You've helped us level up in so many ways!

🛠️ Patch Highlights – What’s New & Fixed:

🎁 Secret Codes Galore!

Influencer gift codes are now working!

If you're a content creator and signed up for this feature, you’ll be hearing from us very soon!

🏊 Pool Exit Button

We’ve added an on-screen hint to show how to exit the stamina pool.

📖 Encyclopedia & Shop Cards

Veggie combo hits now display correctly in the Encyclopedia and shop!

All crop cards now state whether they grow once or regrow.

🎮 Steam Deck Tweaks

Camera is now closer (no more squinting!)

Various Steam Deck-specific improvements

🌳 Apple Tree Fixes

Apple trees no longer disappear during storms

Apples won’t destroy specialty seeds anymore (e.g., Daylight Seeds)

🌋 Volcanic Zone Rebalance

More coin rewards

Simplified combo pattern for Cauliflower

Watering Seed pattern also more predictable

🏠 Entering Buildings Bug

Fixed the issue where entering a building would sometimes throw you right back out.

👻 Ghoul Behavior

Ghouls no longer "wait" for you when transitioning between areas—no more unfair fainting!

📚 Encyclopedia "NEW" Tag

No more false alarms—the “NEW” tag only appears when something is truly new.

🧾 Korpo Bill Sprites

Shell icons and other assets on bill were incorrect—now fixed.

🛰️ Space Gazette Missions

Most missions now yield more reward.

🏆 Steam Achievements

Steam Achievements are now active and working!

🌦️ Season Change Improvements

Some crops no longer wither immediately when seasons change

Withered crops now have a 50% chance to spawn diamonds when picked

🐶 Toto at Night

Toto's nighttime visual glitches are now, finally, resolved.

⭐ Fever Stars Bug

Fever Stars now fly properly to your Fever Gauge—no more getting stuck! (used to happen a lot with apple trees)

🗣️ NPC Interactions

You can now talk to NPCs by clicking/interacting anywhere on their body, not just their feet. Way smoother!

🌿 Repliplants & Apple Trees

These now correctly survive through season changes, as originally intended.

🔊 Sound Settings

Volume settings are now saved between sessions

Tons of sound design improvements by our sound wizard, Toni Leys!

🌟 More Fixes

Special crops no longer get destroyed by falling apples

Missing combo info on inspecting some seeds & Big Crops now displays correctly

Millions of tiny tweaks to balance and economics!

🐞 Known Issues:

Apples falling directly from the tree don’t damage crop eaters—but bounced ones do

Occasionally no SkullRocks spawn from overkilling crop eaters

Rare collider glitches let you walk anywhere—usually self-corrects quickly

Some Specialty Seeds are missing from the Encyclopedia

A few Space Gazette missions are not working or described correctly

🔮 Coming Soon:

We're hard at work on some BIG new features:

🪰 More pests! (FLIES and SPIDERS incoming!)

👹 A Boss Fight!

🌊 New Seasons: Underwater & Timewarp

🍄 Magic Mushrooms! (Wild effects based on how you eat & combine them—think Binding of Isaac )

📋 More To-Do Lists to keep you busy

🚀 More missions in The Space Gazette

🕵️ ...and a bunch of secret stuff!

Thank you for being with us since day one. Your feedback is shaping Super Farming Boy into something truly special, and we can’t wait to keep growing it with you!

💚

— The LemonChili Team