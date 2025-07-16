 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19235203 Edited 16 July 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Tips on the map where the closest image may be. It's not guaranteed to be there as the game would not have a point. Turn duration for the player increased, checking on buildings don't count. One image per building added to be found, diversity increased.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3080411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link