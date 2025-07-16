July update
Update notes via Steam Community
Tips on the map where the closest image may be. It's not guaranteed to be there as the game would not have a point. Turn duration for the player increased, checking on buildings don't count. One image per building added to be found, diversity increased.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update