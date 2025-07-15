 Skip to content
15 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where the portal core in the passage area could fall out.

Fixed a bug where stamina kept draining after toggling sprint, even without running.

Fixed a jump issue in the Great Buddha map.

Fixed a bug where torches placed on the ground would not disappear after being killed by a monster.

Fixed the loot box that was incorrectly dropping military uniforms.

Added directional arrows to structures that were hard to orient.

Level update: made some interactable mechanisms more noticeable.

Torch light source is now centered on the torch.

Increased wood yield.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2812671
