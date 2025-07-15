Fixed an issue where the portal core in the passage area could fall out.
Fixed a bug where stamina kept draining after toggling sprint, even without running.
Fixed a jump issue in the Great Buddha map.
Fixed a bug where torches placed on the ground would not disappear after being killed by a monster.
Fixed the loot box that was incorrectly dropping military uniforms.
Added directional arrows to structures that were hard to orient.
Level update: made some interactable mechanisms more noticeable.
Torch light source is now centered on the torch.
Increased wood yield.
Gameplay Optimization & Multiple Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2812671
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update