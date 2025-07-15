Fixed an issue where the portal core in the passage area could fall out.



Fixed a bug where stamina kept draining after toggling sprint, even without running.



Fixed a jump issue in the Great Buddha map.



Fixed a bug where torches placed on the ground would not disappear after being killed by a monster.



Fixed the loot box that was incorrectly dropping military uniforms.



Added directional arrows to structures that were hard to orient.



Level update: made some interactable mechanisms more noticeable.



Torch light source is now centered on the torch.



Increased wood yield.