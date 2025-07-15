 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19235063 Edited 15 July 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Footsteps

Player footsteps will now better represent the surface being walked on.

Hostility at Captors

Players who capture creatures will no longer be able to dialogue with the same kinds of creatures or their allies.

Bugs

Starting a new game after a failed loading of an old game (due to it being from an older version) was causing some strange issues. For instance, the dungeons of that old game could get loaded into the new game. This has been addressed, and should no longer be a problem.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2958791
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link