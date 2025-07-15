Footsteps

Player footsteps will now better represent the surface being walked on.

Hostility at Captors

Players who capture creatures will no longer be able to dialogue with the same kinds of creatures or their allies.

Bugs

Starting a new game after a failed loading of an old game (due to it being from an older version) was causing some strange issues. For instance, the dungeons of that old game could get loaded into the new game. This has been addressed, and should no longer be a problem.