Major Changes and Improvements

When entering the city you now always spawn near the portal



Bugfixes

Fixed a rare occuring crash that could have happened everywhere throughout the game



Fixed a bug that caused Heleja to stop letting you unlocking new skills, eventhough you did not already have all unlocked



Fixed weapon stash swap not directly updating weapon attackspeed



Fixed RS Stick label in skilltree controller hints



Fixed bonelance weapon showing swing effect on character screen



Fixed evasion chance no triggering damage reduction (v.1.0.0.4c3)



Changed enemy shader initialisation to non multithreaded method to prevent crashes (v.1.0.0.4c4)



Good news we finally found the issue for the very rare occuring random crashes a few players are experiencing and reporting. In some very few cases this might even has led to lost progress, which we are deeply sorry about.First off, if you have been selected by bad RNG and lost any progress, jump on our discord we will try our best to restore your progress.If you are running in any further issues, please report them so that we can fix them as soon as possible. Thank for your support!