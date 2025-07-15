First off, if you have been selected by bad RNG and lost any progress, jump on our discord we will try our best to restore your progress.
If you are running in any further issues, please report them so that we can fix them as soon as possible. Thank for your support!
Major Changes and Improvements
- When entering the city you now always spawn near the portal
Bugfixes
- Fixed a rare occuring crash that could have happened everywhere throughout the game
- Fixed a bug that caused Heleja to stop letting you unlocking new skills, eventhough you did not already have all unlocked
- Fixed weapon stash swap not directly updating weapon attackspeed
- Fixed RS Stick label in skilltree controller hints
- Fixed bonelance weapon showing swing effect on character screen
- Fixed evasion chance no triggering damage reduction (v.1.0.0.4c3)
- Changed enemy shader initialisation to non multithreaded method to prevent crashes (v.1.0.0.4c4)
