Hot? Stuffy? Need a refreshing drink? Us too, so we decided to refresh the class balance and review the skills of each class based on your feedback and in-game statistics. All skill points have been reset and you can redistribute them in accordance with the new reality.
Are you ready for new challenges?
🔷BARBARIAN🔷
🔸Fury
▪️ Skullcrusher – base damage of the ability increased by 10%, weapon damage by 8%.
🔸Battle Mastery
▪️ Bull Strike – base damage of the ability decreased by 16%, weapon damage by 10%.
▪️ Battle Fury – Strength increase from missing health increased from 0.7% to 0.8%. Buff 2 now increases the bonus by 8%, up from 7%.
▪️ Bloodlust – base damage of the ability increased by 7%, weapon damage by 3%.
🔸Deterrence
▪️ Shackle – cooldown increased from 23s to 25s.
▪️ Unwavering – Buff 3 increases the threshold by 10%, up from 5%.
🔸Barbarian Ascension
▪️ Bloodthirst - Chance to trigger increased from 2% to 2.3%
▪️ Berserker Leap - Base damage of the ability increased by 7%, weapon damage by 4%.
🔷PALADIN🔷
🔸Retribution
▪️ Charge - Range 1 and 2 increase the range of the charge by 4 and 5 meters, instead of 3, Range 3 has been replaced with a boost that speeds up the reload by 3s.
▪️ Judgement - Cooldown increased from 14 to 15 seconds, Buffs 1 and 2 now increase the ability's damage by 25%, instead of 20%.
▪️ Warrior of Light - Buff 2 increases stamina by 6%, instead of 5%.
🔸Self-Sacrifice
▪️ Shield Bash - cooldown increased from 12 to 13 seconds, cost increased from 15 to 20. Buffs 1 and 2 increase damage by 20%, instead of 15%, Buff 3 has been replaced with a simplification that reduces the cost of the ability by 5. Cleave 3 has been replaced with a quickening that speeds up the cooldown by 3 seconds.
▪️ Sacrifice - cooldown increased from 4s to 6s. The ability generates 15 Fanaticism instead of 10.
🔸Valor
▪️ Divine Shackles - range 1 and 2 increase the cast range by 3 meters, instead of 2.5.
▪️ Divine Shield - Buff 3 increases the power of the ability by 20%, instead of 15%.
▪️ Sanctuary – Ability cost increased from 90 to 100 Fanaticism.
🔸 Paladin Ascension
▪️ Aura of Mercy – Increases incoming healing by 9%, up from 11%.
🔷WARRIOR🔷
🔸Combat Mastery
▪️ Rendezvous – Ability cooldown increased from 6s to 10s, ability duration increased from 6s to 7s. Enhancement 1 and 2 increase instant damage of the ability by 30%, up from 20%. Enhancement 3 has been replaced with a boost that speeds up the cooldown by 3s. Duration 1 and 2 increase the duration by 3s, up from 2s. Duration 3 has been replaced with a boost that increases the weakening by 2%.
▪️ Titan Strike - Base damage decreased by 15%, weapon damage by 7%. Damage per stack decreased from 50% to 45%.
▪️ Guillotine - Base bonus damage multiplier decreased by 20%, damage multiplier by 12%.
🔸 Exhaustion
▪️ Crush - Base damage decreased by 7%, weapon damage by 3%.
▪️ Whirlwind - Base damage increased by 12%, weapon damage increased by 5%.
▪️ Slowing Strike - Duration 1 increases duration by 1s, down from 2s.
▪️ Impale - Cooldown decreased from 20s to 18s.
▪️ Fury - Chance to proc decreased from 15% to 10%.
🔸Tactics
▪️ Taunt – buffs 1 and 2 reduce target's defense by 4%, instead of 5%.
▪️ Lion's Roar – ability cost decreased from 15 to 10, cooldown increased from 20s to 25s.
▪️ Crippling Blows – buffs 1 and 2 reduce stats by 3%, instead of 5%.
🔷RANGER🔷
🔸Accuracy
▪️ Burst – range decreased from 33m to 30m.
▪️ Precise Shot – range 1 and 2 increase attack range by 3m, instead of 2.5m.
▪️ Armor-Piercing Tips – target's defense is decreased by 4%, instead of 5%.
🔸Survival
▪️ Jagged Arrow – base damage of the ability increased by 10%, weapon damage by 5%. Base bleed damage increased by 10%, weapon damage by 6%.
▪️ Frost Arrow – cooldown increased from 22 to 40 seconds. The ability received a second charge.
▪️ Throat Shot – ability cost increased from 40 to 60. Buffs 1 and 2 increase the ability's damage by 35%, instead of 30%, Buff 3 has been replaced with a charge that increases the number of ability charges by 1, but increases the cooldown by 15 seconds.
🔸Cunning
▪️ Summon Companion – base damage of the companion increased from 60% to 65%.
▪️ Hedgehogs – Buff 1 and 2 increase the ability's damage by 30%, instead of 25%.
🔷MONK🔷
🔸Battle Mastery
▪️ Rage Stream – base damage of the ability decreased by 10%, weapon damage by 4%.
▪️ Comet – ability cost increased from 35 to 40.
▪️ Spinning Strike – base damage of the ability increased by 15%, weapon damage by 6%.
🔸Meditations
▪️ Force Flow – base healing increased by 11%, weapon healing by 8%. Ability cooldown increased from 12s to 14s.
▪️ Wall – cost increased from 30 to 40. Simplification 1 and 2 now reduce the cost by 10, instead of 5. Simplification 3 has been replaced with a duration that increases the duration of the wall by 2s. Acceleration 1 and 2 now increase recovery by 5s instead of 3s, Acceleration 3 has been replaced with a charge that increases the number of charges by 1, but adds 20s of cooldown.
🔸Fortitude
▪️ Heavenly Wave - base damage increased by 14%, weapon damage by 5%. Acceleration 3 has been replaced with a recovery that increases Fanaticism generation by 5.
🔷ASSASSIN🔷
🔸Toxicology
▪️ Cobra Tooth - chance of additional damage increased by 5%
🔸Dagger Mastery
▪️ Throwing Dagger - slow duration decreased from 10s to 8s.
▪️ Dragon's Maw - cost increased from 20 to 30, cooldown increased from 40s to 60s. Duration 2 increases stun by 1s, instead of 0.5s.
▪️ Dancing Blade - base damage increased by 11%, weapon damage by 6%.
🔸Stealth
▪️ Sneaky Strike - base magic damage increased by 10%, weapon damage increased by 6%.
▪️ Smoke Bomb - cooldown increased from 45s to 60s. Duration 2 increases duration by 3s, instead of 2s.
▪️ Step into the Shadows - simplification replaced with a charge that increases the number of charges of the ability by 1, cooldown by 8s.
🔷SORCERER🔷
🔸Fire Element
▪️ Hydra – base damage decreased by 9%, weapon damage by 4%, Enhancement 3 increases damage per charge by 5%, instead of 10%.
▪️ Fireball – ability cost increased from 12% to 14%, damage per charge increases by 45%, instead of 50%. Base damage decreased by 8%, weapon damage by 5%. Overheating increases damage by 50%, instead of 60%. Enhancement 3 increases damage per charge by 5%, instead of 10%.
▪️ Pyromaniac – ability now stacks up to 3 times, instead of 4.
🔸Lightning Element
▪️ Lightning – base damage decreased by 9%, weapon damage by 4%.
▪️ Discharge – ability cost increased from 12% to 18%.
▪️ Lightning Sphere – cooldown increased from 30s to 40s.
🔸Secret Knowledge
▪️ Magic Shield – base shield strength reduced by 10%, weapon strength by 6%. Base shield absorption reduced from 50% and 65% damage to 25% and 40% damage. Duration and Power replaced with Power 1 and Power 2, increasing shield strength to 30% and 45% (Power 1), 35% and 50% (Power 2).
▪️ Sleep – cooldown increased from 20s to 23s.
▪️ Teleport – cooldown reduced from 15s to 14s. Empowerment increases cooldown by 4s, up from 5s.
🔸Wizard Ascension
▪️ Blazing Lightning – base damage reduced by 8%, weapon damage by 3%.
🔷PRIEST🔷
🔸Dark Teaching
▪️ Pillar of Darkness – Power 1 increases damage per charge by 5%, up from 7%.
🔸Light Teaching
▪️ Healing – cost increased from 4% to 5%.
▪️ Empowerment – cost increased from 17% to 23%.
▪️ Chain Heal – Simplification replaced with Range 2, increasing cast range by 5m.
🔸Enlightenment
▪️ Orb of Light – Buff 2 increases absorption by 25%, up from 20%.
▪️ Plea for the Body – cooldown decreased from 30s to 20s.
▪️ Illumination – increases stats by 7%, up from 6%. Buff 1 increases stats by 2%, up from 1%.
🔷NECROMANCER🔷
🔸Dark Magic
▪️ Cage – ability cooldown decreased from 35s to 32s.
🔸Curses
▪️ Decay – ability cost increased from 7% to 8%.
▪️ Withering – base damage increased by 8%, weapon damage by 3%.
▪️ Epidemic - cooldown increased from 20s to 23s.
▪️ Fear - duration against player characters decreased from 8s to 6s.
🔸Soul Reaper
▪️ Life Siphon - regeneration speeds up by 40%, instead of 35%.
▪️ Soul Whirl - cooldown increased from 17s to 20s.
▪️ Vengeful Spirit - ability cost increased from 12% to 14%. Range 3 has been replaced with Power 2, which adds another charge to the ability, but increases the cooldown by 3s.
🔸Necromancer Ascension
▪️ Powerlessness - the curse can no longer be dispelled.
We hope that you will like the new balance, and of course, we look forward to your impressions!
Enjoy the game!
