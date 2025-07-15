 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19234954 Edited 15 July 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We are currently investigating a new crash that occurs when saving the game. This is not consistent and so far it appears to only happen after creating a new world.

When creating a new world please try saving your game right away!

This patch adds some verbose logging to aid us in debugging this. If you have any information on how to reproduce this then please share with us! We are working on this and will try to get a fix out as soon as possible. Huge apologies to everyone that has ran into this.

Changes

  • Resolved issue with bypasses not working after creating a world
  • Potentially resolved issue with text missing characters after a long play session
  • Resolved issue with mouse wheel input glyphs not displaying correctly
  • Resolved issue with gamepad not working nicely for Mana Conduit UI

Changed files in this update

