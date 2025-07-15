When creating a new world please try saving your game right away!
This patch adds some verbose logging to aid us in debugging this. If you have any information on how to reproduce this then please share with us! We are working on this and will try to get a fix out as soon as possible. Huge apologies to everyone that has ran into this.
Changes
- Resolved issue with bypasses not working after creating a world
- Potentially resolved issue with text missing characters after a long play session
- Resolved issue with mouse wheel input glyphs not displaying correctly
- Resolved issue with gamepad not working nicely for Mana Conduit UI
Changed files in this update