Changes

Resolved issue with bypasses not working after creating a world



Potentially resolved issue with text missing characters after a long play session



Resolved issue with mouse wheel input glyphs not displaying correctly



Resolved issue with gamepad not working nicely for Mana Conduit UI



We are currently investigating a new crash that occurs when saving the game. This is not consistent and so far it appears to only happen after creating a new world.This patch adds some verbose logging to aid us in debugging this. If you have any information on how to reproduce this then please share with us! We are working on this and will try to get a fix out as soon as possible. Huge apologies to everyone that has ran into this.