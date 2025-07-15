• Fixed a visual bug where the red dash trail from the mantis boss would remain on screen if it died during the dash charge phase.
• Minor internal improvements for better overall stability and performance.
Thanks to everyone who's been reporting bugs and supporting the game! 💜
Visual Bug Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
