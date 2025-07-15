Hotfix for the Sidearm not hitting targets.
This update also adds the following...
Teleporting wingmen should now be fixed.
Wingman "Hold Position" command now works correctly.
Updated the Hind's rear gear retraction position so the tyres no long poke through the external model.
Updated the bullet collision system so it should prevent any chance of shooting yourself.
Updated the collision system so that it is more performant.
Removed a lot of square root calculations.
Fixed an issue where your MTOW/CGW readouts would sometimes display values from other vehicles - usually a wingman.
Added a vertical line to the TSD display to help you line up with targets and visualise whether they are to your left or right.
Known Issues
Infantry don't seem to be using their small arms or MANPADS after exiting a vehicle.
Changed depots in sectorsystem branch