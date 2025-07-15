 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19234790 Edited 15 July 2025 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

And we are live! It has felt like forever since we started on our little journey to create a logic problem game with dogs and some silly jokes, but we are very happy to be here on launch day with our day 1, version 1.0. This patch includes a few language fixes that were picked up and some tweaks to how the clicks are being registered in an attempt to fix an issue some people have experienced.

The dogs are very excited to meet you all and if you have any issues, please feel free to post in the discussion board are send us an email so we can address it ASAP.

If you are passionate about your dog and would like to see them represented in a future hidden puzzle, please also drop us an email at admin@terrierblegames.com with a picture of your dog and your steam name.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2423101
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link