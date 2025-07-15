Version 1.0 Release
And we are live! It has felt like forever since we started on our little journey to create a logic problem game with dogs and some silly jokes, but we are very happy to be here on launch day with our day 1, version 1.0. This patch includes a few language fixes that were picked up and some tweaks to how the clicks are being registered in an attempt to fix an issue some people have experienced.
The dogs are very excited to meet you all and if you have any issues, please feel free to post in the discussion board are send us an email so we can address it ASAP.
If you are passionate about your dog and would like to see them represented in a future hidden puzzle, please also drop us an email at admin@terrierblegames.com with a picture of your dog and your steam name.
